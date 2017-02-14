14:12 Group of Kyrgyz MPs to take part in Osce Pa Winter Meeting in Austria
MPs Omurbek Tekebayev, Isa Omurkulov, Rada Tumanbayeva and Chief of Staff of the Parliament Abdymanap Kutushev will take part in the 16th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, Austria on Feb.23-24, the press service of the Parliament reported. The opening session is expected to feature speeches by President of the National Council of Austria Doris Bures, OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen , and OSCE PA Special Representative on Gender Issues Hedy Fry .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC