14:12 Group of Kyrgyz MPs to take part in Osce Pa Winter Meeting in Austria

MPs Omurbek Tekebayev, Isa Omurkulov, Rada Tumanbayeva and Chief of Staff of the Parliament Abdymanap Kutushev will take part in the 16th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, Austria on Feb.23-24, the press service of the Parliament reported. The opening session is expected to feature speeches by President of the National Council of Austria Doris Bures, OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen , and OSCE PA Special Representative on Gender Issues Hedy Fry .

