US Ski Team's Lindsey Vonn Could Return to WCup Two Months After Surgery

Lindsey Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm. The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team, Patrick Riml, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Vonn had resumed ski training in Colorado this week and that she planned to travel to Europe at the weekend.

