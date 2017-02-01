Two rigid packages designed by Tricor...

Two rigid packages designed by TricorBraun win 2017 WorldStar awards

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Food & Drug Packaging

Two innovative rigid packages designed by TricorBraun have won awards in the 2017 WorldStar Packaging Competition, bringing the total number these packages have won to three apiece. The awards are for SmartMouth Mouthwash in the Medical/Pharmaceutical Category, and for Arta Tequila in the Beverage Category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food & Drug Packaging.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC