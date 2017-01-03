Tibetans Lived in Himalayas Year Roun...

Tibetans Lived in Himalayas Year Round Up to 12,600 Years Ago

Read more: Live Science

Thousands of years ago, people living on the high mountains of the Tibetan plateau waded into a steamy hot spring, leaving behind footprints in the soft mud. These footprints, which were discovered in 1998, have proved invaluable to modern-day researchers, who recently dated them to between 7,400 and 12,600 years ago.

Chicago, IL

