Striker exits Boro

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Vital Football

Middlesbrough have sold young striker Arnel Jakupovic to Italian Serie A outfit Empoli for an undisclosed fee. The Austrian Under-19 international originally moved to the Riverside from FK Austria Wien in the summer of 2015 in order to be involved with their Under-23s.

Chicago, IL

