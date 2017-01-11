Sika Acquires Leading Austrian Manufa...

Sika Acquires Leading Austrian Manufacturer of Waterproofing Systems

Sika is acquiring Bitbau Dorr, a leading waterproofing system manufacturer, headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria. The transaction is subject to approval by the Austrian competition authority.

Chicago, IL

