Sex Attacks Plague Austria's New Year's Eve Celebrationsa

Sex Attacks Plague Austria's New Year's Eve Celebrations

Emergency services were inundated Saturday night across Austria as multiple reports of sex assaults emerged, many committed by young men described as having a foreign appearance. Although Cologne was the focus of migrant-perpetrated sex attacks last year, there were also many cases that occurred in neighbouring Austria.

Chicago, IL

