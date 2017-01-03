Sex Attacks Plague Austria's New Year's Eve Celebrationsa
Emergency services were inundated Saturday night across Austria as multiple reports of sex assaults emerged, many committed by young men described as having a foreign appearance. Although Cologne was the focus of migrant-perpetrated sex attacks last year, there were also many cases that occurred in neighbouring Austria.
Read more at Breitbart.com.
