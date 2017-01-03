Rivlin says Israelis should shun cont...

Rivlin says Israelis should shun contact with Europe's far-right

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

President Reuven Rivlin delivers a speech at the European Union Parliament in Brussels on June 22, 2016. Indirectly rejecting overtures by Austria's right-wing party toward Israel, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has told Jewish officials that he strongly opposes contact between European parties with a history of anti-Semitism and his country's officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC