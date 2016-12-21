Review: New Year Johann Strauss Gala, Lighthouse, Poole

There can be no better way to start the New Year than to enjoy a concert by the world renowned Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra led by Amyn Merchant , playing the magical music of Vienna. The capacity audience at Lighthouse, Poole was treated to an afternoon of familiar favourites with some rarely heard delights, under the baton of Dutch conductor Frank Zielhorst who was a capable and humorous master of ceremonies.

