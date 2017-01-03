Research Sheds New Light on High-Altitude Settlement in Tibet

These fossilized human footprints near Chusang, Tibet, were made between 13,000-7,400 years ago, according to a new analysis of the high-elevation archaeological site that was done by a research team that included Randy Haas of the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology. These fossilized human footprints near Chusang, Tibet, were made between 13,000-7,400 years ago, according to a new analysis of the high-elevation archaeological site that was done by a research team that included Randy Haas of the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology.

