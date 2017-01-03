Press Releases: Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas ...

Press Releases: Under Secretary of St...

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other senior government officials. Ambassador Shannon underscored the strong partnership between the United States and Afghanistan and reiterated our continued commitment to Afghanistan's peace, prosperity, and security.

