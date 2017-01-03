Press Releases: Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas ...
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other senior government officials. Ambassador Shannon underscored the strong partnership between the United States and Afghanistan and reiterated our continued commitment to Afghanistan's peace, prosperity, and security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC