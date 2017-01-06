Police Chief After Terror Raids: Muslims Are Our Stand Out Suspects
Upper Austria's chief of police has spoken out on the nature of the terror threat and rising crime in his central European nation, detailing the extent of operations his officers have undertaken since the Islamist attack on a Christmas market in neighbouring Germany in December. Revealing his force presently fields some 3,649 active police officers, Upper Austria police chief Andreas Pilsl said in the days following the Berlin attack, in which 12 died, officers stormed 704 migrant homes across Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC