Police Chief After Terror Raids: Muslims Are Our Stand Out Suspects

Upper Austria's chief of police has spoken out on the nature of the terror threat and rising crime in his central European nation, detailing the extent of operations his officers have undertaken since the Islamist attack on a Christmas market in neighbouring Germany in December. Revealing his force presently fields some 3,649 active police officers, Upper Austria police chief Andreas Pilsl said in the days following the Berlin attack, in which 12 died, officers stormed 704 migrant homes across Austria.

Chicago, IL

