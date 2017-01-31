Opportunity Abroad: British Council L...

Opportunity Abroad: British Council Language Assistants

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Online Scene

As a Modern Languages student I was lucky enough to spend a year abroad using my languages as part of my course. One of the options that the university suggests is doing a British Council teaching placement - where you get to work as an English Language Assistant in a country of your choice.

