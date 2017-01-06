New Year Sex Assaults and 'Nafris'

New Year Sex Assaults and 'Nafris'

As German police said they had "Nafris"-North Africans-under control in Cologne this year, "Latin looking" men went wild in Innsbruck. Fear and racism are on the rise.

