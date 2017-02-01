New Game: Das gro&#xDF;e Sarah Wiener Kochspiel

New Game: Das große Sarah Wiener Kochspiel
In this cooking game you will start as an apprentice in a new restaurant of Sarah Wiener , an Austrian TV cook and author of several cooking books. During the course of the game - and provided you don't make too many mistakes - you will play the role of all the various cooks up to serving a special meal as the head cook of the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC