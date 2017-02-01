New Game: Das gro&#xDF;e Sarah W...

New Game: Das gro&#xDF;e Sarah Wiener Kochspiel

In this cooking game you will start as an apprentice in a new restaurant of Sarah Wiener , an Austrian TV cook and author of several cooking books. During the course of the game - and provided you don't make too many mistakes - you will play the role of all the various cooks up to serving a special meal as the head cook of the restaurant.

Chicago, IL

