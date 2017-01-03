Life of Napoleon1 by J Holland Rose

Description: Bell and Sons Ltd, 1935: 11th edition Wine coloured hardcover with gilt lettering to spine: dust jacket: approximately 5.5 x 8.25 x 2" tall: 620 pages including index: black and white illustrations and maps including tissue guarded frontispiece portrait of Napoleon as first Cunsul. Contents: - Preface.

