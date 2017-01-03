Humans settled in Tibet at least 7,40...

Humans settled in Tibet at least 7,400 years ago: Study

The new finding is consistent with research on the genetics of modern Tibetan Plateau people showing that they adapted genetically to the high-elevation environment. Humans likely established permanent settlements on the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau between 13,000-7,400 years ago, much before the advent of agriculture 5,200 years ago, according to new research.

Chicago, IL

