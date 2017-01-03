Hookipa Biotech Announces Publication...

Hookipa Biotech Announces Publication in Clinical and Vaccine...

Cytomegalovirus infection is the leading cause of congenital infection worldwide, occurring in 1 - 2.5 % of all new-borns in the developed world, conferring risk of deafness, impaired intellectual development, and death Publication in Clinical and Vaccine Immunology demonstrates that vaccination with Hookipa's VaxwaveA novel bivalent vaccine expressing human CMV glycoproteins gB & pp65 is protective against congenital guinea pig CMV infection Mortality rate of 8% for those vaccinated with Hookipa's HB-101 bivalent VaxwaveA vaccine versus 93% in control group Vienna, Austria, January 09, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- Hookipa Biotech AG , an immunotherapy company developing next-generation cancer immune therapeutics and vaccines based on the CompanyA s proprietary arenavirus vector platforms, announces publication in the January 2017 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Clinical and Vaccine ... (more)

