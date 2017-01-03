Hidden secrets of Orion's clouds

Hidden secrets of Orion's clouds

EurekAlert!

This spectacular new image is one of the largest near-infrared high-resolution mosaics of the Orion A molecular cloud, the nearest known massive star factory, lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It was taken using the VISTA infrared survey telescope at ESO's Paranal Observatory in northern Chile and reveals many young stars and other objects normally buried deep inside the dusty clouds.

Chicago, IL

