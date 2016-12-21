Haussler misses Bahrain-Merida presen...

Haussler misses Bahrain-Merida presentation to have knee surgery - News Shorts

Heinrich Haussler will be forced to miss his new team's official presentation later this week as he continues to suffer from a knee injury after a crash in November. Haussler will be forced to undergo surgery on his knee on Monday in order to treat the problem but Bahrain-Merida expect him to be back to training fairly quickly.

