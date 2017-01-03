Flughafen Wien investing a 50m in exp...

Flughafen Wien investing a 50m in expanded Airport City

21 hrs ago Read more: Airport-business.com

Flughafen Wien is planning the construction of the new state-of-the-art Office Park 4, as it continues to grow the Airport City. The new office property will be built by the beginning of 2020, with the a 50 million investment offering more than 20,000sqm of additional office and event space at the airport site.

Chicago, IL

