Floating Points playing live shows ar...

Floating Points playing live shows around Coachella

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Brooklynvegan

Floating Points released his debut album Elaenia and followed it last year with the Kuiper EP. He's been supporting his recent jazz-inspired music with an 11-piece band , and he's playing more live shows this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC