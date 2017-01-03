Ex-WWE champ arrested after REAL-LIFE...

Ex-WWE champ arrested after REAL-LIFE fight with another wrestler...

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Cops cuffed Alberto Del Rio and his brother, El Hijo del Dos Cara, over an alleged brawl at an Austrian nightclub. The fight, which broke out after a wrestling show in the city of Leoben last Friday, left one man in hospital.

