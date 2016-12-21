.com | 'Jealous' Austrian falsely accuses Syrian of terrorism
An Austrian man has been arrested for falsely accusing a Syrian migrant of being a terrorist and sparking a major police operation out of "jealousy", authorities said on Tuesday. The 61-year-old was detained on a European arrest warrant while visiting relatives in Romania on December 29, said the prosecutor's office in the western city of Innsbruck in the Tyrol state.
