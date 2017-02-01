Clemens Setz: Thomas Mann and Peter
The work of your favourite writers is like "a galaxy you keep coming back to". Hear Clemens Setz, one of Austria's most successful young authors, shares his admiration for two of his idols, Thomas Mann and Peter Handke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC