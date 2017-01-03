Cardinal: Don't Judge Trump Hastily; People Were Initially Doubtful...

The archbishop of Vienna, a forthright cardinal sometimes tipped as a possible future pope, has cautioned against judging President-elect Donald Trump hastily, recalling that people were skeptical about President Ronald Reagan at the outset, too. In a wide ranging New Year interview with Austria's Kronen Zeitung daily, Cardinal Christoph Schonborn also mused on terrorism in the name of religion, the Islamization of Europe, and competition between faiths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.