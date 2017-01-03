Cardinal: Don't Judge Trump Hastily; ...

Cardinal: Don't Judge Trump Hastily; People Were Initially Doubtful...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

The archbishop of Vienna, a forthright cardinal sometimes tipped as a possible future pope, has cautioned against judging President-elect Donald Trump hastily, recalling that people were skeptical about President Ronald Reagan at the outset, too. In a wide ranging New Year interview with Austria's Kronen Zeitung daily, Cardinal Christoph Schonborn also mused on terrorism in the name of religion, the Islamization of Europe, and competition between faiths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC