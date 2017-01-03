Cardinal: Don't Judge Trump Hastily; People Were Initially Doubtful...
The archbishop of Vienna, a forthright cardinal sometimes tipped as a possible future pope, has cautioned against judging President-elect Donald Trump hastily, recalling that people were skeptical about President Ronald Reagan at the outset, too. In a wide ranging New Year interview with Austria's Kronen Zeitung daily, Cardinal Christoph Schonborn also mused on terrorism in the name of religion, the Islamization of Europe, and competition between faiths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC