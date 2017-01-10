Austrian Prosecutors Look To Charge P...

Austrian Prosecutors Look To Charge Populist Politician Over - Hate Posts'

Prosecutors in Tyrol are seeking to strip parliamentary immunity from a politician of the anti-mass migration Freedom Party over "hate posts" made to his Facebook page by other users. According to prosecutors, FPA- politician Markus Abwerzger should be charged with incitement because of posts on his Facebook page.

