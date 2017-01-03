Austrian police identify 6 New Year's...

Austrian police identify 6 New Year's Eve groping suspects

21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Austrian police say they have identified six young men suspected of groping at least 18 women during New Year's Eve festivities in the city of Innsbruck. Innsbruck police chief Martin Kirchler told reporters Monday that the six are Afghan nationals aged 18 to 22, some of them living in migrants' shelters.

Chicago, IL

