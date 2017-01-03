Austrian police are investigating an unprecedented number of sexual assaults carried out by a group of men on New Year's Eve in the western city of Innsbruck, an official said Wednesday. Some 18 women reported having been groped by up to 10 individuals on Innsbruck's main square where around 25,000 gathered to ring in 2017, senior police official Ernst Kranebitter said.

