Austrian DH8D near Linz on Jan 7th 20...

Austrian DH8D near Linz on Jan 7th 2017, cabin pressure problems

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

An Austrian Airlines de Havilland Dash 8-400, registration OE-LGI performing flight OS-917 from Vienna to Salzburg with 56 people on board, was enroute at FL140 about 60nm eastsoutheast of Linz when the crew decided to divert to Linz due to problems with the cabin pressure. The aircraft landed safely in Linz about 20 minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC