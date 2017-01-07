Austrian DH8D near Linz on Jan 7th 2017, cabin pressure problems
An Austrian Airlines de Havilland Dash 8-400, registration OE-LGI performing flight OS-917 from Vienna to Salzburg with 56 people on board, was enroute at FL140 about 60nm eastsoutheast of Linz when the crew decided to divert to Linz due to problems with the cabin pressure. The aircraft landed safely in Linz about 20 minutes later.
