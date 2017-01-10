Austria: Six Migrants Arrested Over N...

Austria: Six Migrants Arrested Over NYE Sex Attacks

Austrian police arrested six Afghan migrants in connection with the widely reported spate of sex attacks that occurred in Innsbruck on New Year's Eve. In the days after New Year's Eve in the Tirolean capital of Innsbruck, 18 women came forward claiming to have been the victims of sex attacks.

