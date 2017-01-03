Austria police investigate Afghans ov...

Austria police investigate Afghans over New Year's sexual assaults

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Austrian police are investigating six Afghan refugees over sexual attacks on 18 women during New Year's Eve celebrations in the western province of Tyrol, a police officer involved with the case said on Monday. One man has confessed and apologized but the other five deny the accusations, Ernst Kranebitter of the Tyrol police force said, adding that police had made no arrests yet pending the end of their investigation.

Chicago, IL

