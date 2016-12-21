White Christmas for Elizabeth line train as it undergoes all-weather testing in Austria
New state-of-the-art Elizabeth Line trains which are set to serve Romford and Ilford have been undergoing testing in some of the most gruelling conditions. The testing over the festive period in Vienna, Austria, is to prepare carriages for any possible weather conditions they might encounter when back on our shores.
