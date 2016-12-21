Wanfeng acquires majority shareholding in Diamond Canada
The purchase is intended to inject much-needed investment into the London, Ontario-based company, allowing it to pursue new product development and evaluate a possible revival of the D-JET personal jet programme. As part of the deal, Wanfeng, a manufacturer of parts for both the car and aviation industries, has secured the rights to the DA62 six-seat piston-twin and DA40 four-seat piston single programmes from Diamond's independently owned Austrian sibling Diamond Aircraft Industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec 3
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov 30
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC