Wanfeng acquires majority shareholding in Diamond Canada

The purchase is intended to inject much-needed investment into the London, Ontario-based company, allowing it to pursue new product development and evaluate a possible revival of the D-JET personal jet programme. As part of the deal, Wanfeng, a manufacturer of parts for both the car and aviation industries, has secured the rights to the DA62 six-seat piston-twin and DA40 four-seat piston single programmes from Diamond's independently owned Austrian sibling Diamond Aircraft Industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.