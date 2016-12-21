Wanfeng acquires majority shareholdin...

Wanfeng acquires majority shareholding in Diamond Canada

Thursday Dec 22

The purchase is intended to inject much-needed investment into the London, Ontario-based company, allowing it to pursue new product development and evaluate a possible revival of the D-JET personal jet programme. As part of the deal, Wanfeng, a manufacturer of parts for both the car and aviation industries, has secured the rights to the DA62 six-seat piston-twin and DA40 four-seat piston single programmes from Diamond's independently owned Austrian sibling Diamond Aircraft Industries.

Chicago, IL

