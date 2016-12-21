Vienna Zoo says twin panda cubs venture out of cave, growing healthily
Twin panda cubs born last summer at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have ventured out of their cave to make their public debut, keepers said on Friday, adding the sister and brother were growing up healthily. Giant panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, in this handout photo released December 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec 3
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov 30
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC