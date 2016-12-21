Vienna State Opera to be headed by re...

Vienna State Opera to be headed by record company executive

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

The designated director of Vienna State Opera, Bogdan Roscic, arrives for a news conference in Vienna, Austria, December 21, 2016. Vienna State Opera will be headed by a former pop radio boss and record company executive, Austria's Culture Ministry said on Wednesday, hoping to attract a younger audience to Austria's flagship music venue.

Chicago, IL

