Vienna State Opera Taps Sony Music Ex...

Vienna State Opera Taps Sony Music Executive Bogdan Rosic to Replace...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Opera News

News of Rosic's appointment made waves in the opera world on Wednesday, as Meyer had previously expressed interest in continuing his association with the company past the term of his current contract, which is set to end in 2020. In a statement issued to the press, Meyer said, "to my regret, I was told that my contract will not be prolonged."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Opera News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec 3 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov 30 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC