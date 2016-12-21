Vienna Police Will Be Handing Out Pocket Alarms to Women on New Year's Eve
Ah, New Year's Eve: a time for Champagne, drunken midnight kisses, and police distributing pocket alarms to women due to previous instances of excessive harassment by men. At least that's what this New Year's will look like for women in Vienna, Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Wed
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec 3
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov 30
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC