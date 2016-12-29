Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Y...

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Day Concert to Air on Great Performances

The Vienna Philharmonic's annual New Year's Day concert, "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017," conducted for the first time by Gustavo Dudamel, will air on GREAT PERFORMANCES on PBS stations across the country on Sunday, January 1 . For more than 75 years, the Vienna Philharmonic has ushered in the New Year with the light and lively, quintessentially Austrian music of Johann Strauss, his family, and their contemporaries, performed at Vienna's Musikverein.

Chicago, IL

