Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Day Concert to Air on Great Performances
The Vienna Philharmonic's annual New Year's Day concert, "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017," conducted for the first time by Gustavo Dudamel, will air on GREAT PERFORMANCES on PBS stations across the country on Sunday, January 1 . For more than 75 years, the Vienna Philharmonic has ushered in the New Year with the light and lively, quintessentially Austrian music of Johann Strauss, his family, and their contemporaries, performed at Vienna's Musikverein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec 3
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov 30
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC