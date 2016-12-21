U.N. nuclear chief set for re-electio...

U.N. nuclear chief set for re-election as rival steps aside: diplomats

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano smiles as he waits for a board of governors meeting to begin at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 6, 2016. The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief, Yukiya Amano, will secure a third term in office since his most likely challenger has chosen not to run against him, according to diplomats who follow the Vienna-based agency.

