Trash-to-Treasure Train Keeps Austrians Warm at Rome's Expense an hour ago

Trash-to-Treasure Train Keeps Austrians Warm at Rome's Expense

Wednesday Dec 21

Trash brought by the trainload each week from Rome and paid for by the city is being turned into heat treasured on cold nights by homeowners in Austria. EVN AG , the Alpine country's second-biggest utility, will import 70,000 tons of garbage from Rome in the next year.

Chicago, IL

