Toyota FT1 concept - Remembering with reason

Toyota FT1 concept

These days Toyota is joining forces with BMW, so new Z4 is going to be accompanied by the new Supra, and both cars will be produced together in Magna Steyr factory near Graz in Austria. Any news about Supra enlightened the day for all fans of it and believe us when we say there are many of them.

