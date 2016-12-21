Somalian asylum seeker hospitalisedafter sex attack arrest on Christmas Eve
A Somalian asylum seeker has been detained in hospital after the alleged rape of a woman and an attempted robbery of another in Austria. The 19-year-old man is under police supervision after being taken for medical care in the city of Klagenfurt following the attack on Christmas eve.
