Somalian asylum seeker hospitalisedaf...

Somalian asylum seeker hospitalisedafter sex attack arrest on Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

A Somalian asylum seeker has been detained in hospital after the alleged rape of a woman and an attempted robbery of another in Austria. The 19-year-old man is under police supervision after being taken for medical care in the city of Klagenfurt following the attack on Christmas eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec 3 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov 30 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC