Mondi Presents Voith Paper Fabric & Roll Systems with Machine Clothing Supplier Award
Voith Paper Fabric & Roll Systems has won Mondi's Machine Clothing Supplier Award in a competitive process overseen by Beatrix Praeceptor, Procurement Director Mondi Europe & International, and Peter Putz, Operational Director Packaging Paper, Europe & International. From left to right: Thomas Rost [Head of Operational Improvement], Peter Putz [Operational Director Packaging Paper], Martin Serr [Director Key Account EMEA], Beatrix Praeceptor [Procurement Director, Europe & International], Thomas Jager [Senior Vice President Sales EMEA], Thomas Treml [Sales Director FRS East EMEA], Christian Meralla [Category Manager Pulp & Paper Consumables], and Peter Puck [Category Manager Spare & Wear Parts].
