Malaysia's PETRONAS to voluntarily adjust crude output

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Malaysia's PETRONAS oil and gas company has announced that it will voluntarily adjust the country's crude oil output. "Following the pact made in Vienna, Austria on Dec.10, 2016 between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, PETRONAS will make a voluntary adjustment to Malaysia's crude oil production starting from January 2017," said the message posted on the company's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.