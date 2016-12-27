Julie Andrews Returns as Host of From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017 on THIRTEEN
Stage and screen legend Julie Andrews returns for the eighth time to host the festive annual New Year's celebration with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, from Vienna's Musikverein. From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017, featuring the infectious melodies of the Strauss Family and their contemporaries, airs on Great Performances, Sunday, January 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on PBS with an encore performance that evening at 7:30 p.m. Maestro Dudamel is conducting the ever-popular concert for the very first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec 21
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec 3
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov 30
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Austrian customs officials find human intestine...
|Sep '16
|A_Visitor
|23
|Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC