Julie Andrews Returns as Host of From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017 on THIRTEEN

Stage and screen legend Julie Andrews returns for the eighth time to host the festive annual New Year's celebration with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, from Vienna's Musikverein. From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017, featuring the infectious melodies of the Strauss Family and their contemporaries, airs on Great Performances, Sunday, January 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on PBS with an encore performance that evening at 7:30 p.m. Maestro Dudamel is conducting the ever-popular concert for the very first time.

