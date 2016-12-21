Harold 'Kim' Philby

Harold 'Kim' Philby

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Free Dictionary

He served as both an NKVD and KGB operative. In 1963, Philby was revealed to be a member of the spy ring now known as the Cambridge Five , the other members of which were Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess , Anthony Blunt and, possibly, John Cairncross .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec 3 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC