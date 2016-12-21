Grand Ferdinand Brand Identity

"Tradition meeting modernity is the key, not only for the hotel but also for the Grand Ferdinand brand identity and stationery designed by Moodley." - Moodley Brand Identity How do you appeal to the modern traveler when you're opening a new hotel in one of Vienna's most historic and beloved areas? If you're the Grand Ferdinand, you tempt potential guests with a suite of print materials that meld old world quality with a distinctly modern attitude - all of them designed by Moodley Brand Identity.

