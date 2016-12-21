Falcons overwinter in Bratislava
One falcon nests at Incheba, another one spends the winter at Tower115, the third one "fell in love" with blocks of flats in Petrzalka and another at St. Martin's Cathedral. "We have observed the presence around Bratislava's buildings since 2005," said Jozef Chavko from the organization Ochrana dravcov .
