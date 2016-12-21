Falcons overwinter in Bratislava

Falcons overwinter in Bratislava

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Slovak Spectator

One falcon nests at Incheba, another one spends the winter at Tower115, the third one "fell in love" with blocks of flats in Petrzalka and another at St. Martin's Cathedral. "We have observed the presence around Bratislava's buildings since 2005," said Jozef Chavko from the organization Ochrana dravcov .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec 21 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec 3 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov 30 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC