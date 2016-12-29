Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways Sign Framework Agreement for up to 300 TALENT 3 Trains

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Austrian Federal Railways have signed on December 27 a framework agreement covering the delivery of up to 300 BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 trains. The total amount of the framework contract is valued at a list price of approximately 1.8 billion euro and it gives OBB the opportunity to make several call-offs for trainsets used for regional and suburban rail transport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.